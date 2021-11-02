Srinagar: Responding to the recent spurt in killing of civilians in Kashmir valley, Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) will enhance the deployment of paramilitary personnel by at least 5,000 personnel in Kashmir Valley, according to sources.

MHA sources said that the decision was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Of the proposed 5,000 personnel, at least 3,000 personnel will be deployed in Srinagar. Steps are in place to build bunkers for the additional forces for their accommodation.

"The decision follows the recent civilian casualties. It is aimed at improving the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley. Bunkers are being set up in different parts of the city where additional personnel will be deployed in the first phase," sources said.

"The union government is expected to take 'tough' decisions in the Kashmir Valley in general. In the city of Srinagar the additional deployment will be focused on maintaining peace besides thwarting any militant actions," a source added.

Last month, security forces killed 17 militants in various clashes. Eleven civilians were killed by unknown gunmen.

Also read: Man arrested in J-K's Poonch for links with terrorists from Pakistan