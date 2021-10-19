New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the latest initiative being taken by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bring Paresh Baruah faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa-Independent) to the negotiation table, a senior government official told ETV Bharat that the central government has almost finalised the peace agreement with the pro-talks faction of the militant organisation.

"We are almost done with the peace agreement to be signed with the pro-talks faction of Ulfa. A few more sittings between the government and Ulfa leaders will take place before the signing of the peace accord," said the official on condition of anonymity.

He, however, said that following the next few more rounds of discussion, the peace accord will take the final shape for signing.

Referring to the Paresh Baruah faction of the outfit, the official said, "If he (Paresh Baruah) comes for the talk, he is most welcome or else government can't wait for long."

The statement given by the official assumes special significance following the fact that both the Central government and the Assam government have, of late, initiated the process to hold talks with the Paresh Baruah faction.

However, the talks have not been progressed as expected following the demands of "sovereignty" put forward by Baruah. It may be mentioned here that negotiation with the Ulfa-pro talk faction started in 2011.

The pro-talks leaders include Ulfa vice-chairman Aurobindi Rajkhowa, the outfits foreign minister Sashadhar Choudhary, information minister Mithinga Daimary among others.

Many of the pro-talks leaders were either apprehended by the security agencies or surrendered.

The pro-talks faction of the outfit had submitted a 12-point charter of demands to the central government that includes ST status to six communities in Assam, details of whereabouts of the missing Ulfa leaders from Bhutan among others.

It may be mentioned here that the Bhutan government had launched offensive against ULFA in 2005.

Reacting to the development, sitting MP from Kokrajhar (Assam) Hira Sarania told ETV Bharat that the Paresh Baruah faction must be included in the talk process.

"It's necessary to bring Paresh Baruah to the negotiation table for a conclusive settlement of the insurgency problem of Assam. When the government has been waiting for last 10 years, we can wait for some more time before we sign any agreement," said Sarania.

The sitting Lok Sabha MP, Sarani, was also a rebel leader associated with the outfit before he shun the path of violence and joined politics. "We want an everlasting peace. So, it's very much necessary to bring Baruah to the negotiation table or else insurgency will remain alive in Assam," said Sarania.