New Delhi: The central government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has no objection to the inclusion of independent experts in the committee that is concerned with checking the environmental impact of deforestation caused by the Delhi-Dehradun expressway.

The centre's response came over the concerns that committee for Delhi Dehradun expressway had only government servants and issues pertaining to ecological cost in the project should go to a committee that has independent members as well. Earlier, the centre had submitted that not trusting an officer just because he is a government officer is not the right approach. However, the court had asked the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, to come with instructions from the centre over the issue.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Aniruddha Bose was hearing the petition filed by the NGO Citizen for Green Doon challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which had upheld the validity of forest clearances granted to the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. The NGO raised concerns regarding diverting forest land for non-forest purposes and cutting down trees that would have a major ecological impact.

When the matter had reached the NGT, it had upheld the clearances granted to the project following which the aggrieved NGO approached the top court. The court had earlier said that all such issues can be put before the committee constituted by NGT but the NGO said that it has only state associated officers and should have independent members too for unbiased consideration.

On Monday, during the hearing AG KK Venugopal submitted that animal underpasses are being created, 6m height underpasses are being created for elephants and with such an exhaustive independent body, would it not look like the court doesn't trust all the members from the government. The apex court suggested three names for independent members and it directed the Attorney General to look into those names and respond by next Tuesday. The matter will be heard again on April 19.

