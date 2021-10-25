New Delhi: Amid an ongoing border tension between India and China, the central government has assured the Northeastern States that work for many critical road and infrastructure projects in the landlocked region will resume soon. The Centre gave the assurance to all the Northeastern States during a crucial review meeting with the representatives of the state governments held over video conferencing recently.

The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) is exclusively looking after many of the road and bridge projects in the region. It may be mentioned here that many of the roads and bridge projects has been stopped during 2020-21 due to the Covid19 pandemic.

As per government statistics, various projects in the northeastern States have achieved 0 to 30 percent physical progress level in spite of funds being already released.

Talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that all the road and infrastructure projects in the Northeast are very critical from the defence perspective.

"Sanctioning of projects is one thing and implementation is another. There are many road projects in the Northeast which are lying idle for years. Completing these projects is very crucial especially at a time when India is facing a tough challenge from China," said Brigadier (retd) Khanna who earlier served in almost all the States in the Northeast.

Statistics in possession of ETV Bharat said that hardly two percent progress was reported in 15.568 kms Ling Miren-Mikong-Jonai road (in Assam) approved in February last year at an estimated cost of Rs 42.27 crore. Similarly, three percent progress took place in 15.458 kms Margherita-Deomali road projects (in Assam) which was approved in March last year with approved costs of Rs 43.57 crore.

Zero progress has also been reported in seven road projects in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland. Such projects were approved between January to March this year with estimated costs of Rs 1532.30 crore.

Government statistics further said that upgradation and improvement of Saiha-Lungbun-Tluangram-Haka road (In Meghalaya), Mawshynrut-Hahim-Boko road (In Meghalaya) reported zero progress.

Similarly, work for construction of 120 m span composite steel girder bridge over Rangeet Khola along Zarong-Biring road under Rabong sub-division in South Sikkim reported zero progress. The project which was approved at a cost of Rs 19.82 crore has also registered zero progress. The upgradation of the road from Chendang Saddle to Noklak in Nagaland approved at a cost of Rs 62.20 crore also registered zero progress.

Brigadier (retd) Khanna said, "Government must take urgent steps to complete the road and infrastructure projects in the region."

The projects in the Northeast are always admitted as strategically important because most of the roads in the region are linked with the international borders which are used in the movement of security personnel and other essential commodities at the time of need.

Assam shares its international border with Bangladesh and Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh share a strategic border with China, Meghalaya shares its border with Bangladesh. Northeastern States of Manipur and Mizoram also share their border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.



