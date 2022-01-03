Mumbai: A petition seeking removal of the name and image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the official website of PM CARES Fund was heard in the Bombay High Court on Monday with the Centre, on its part, asking for another week to come up with a reply.

Earlier in a hearing, the HC bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and M.S Karnik had issued a notice to the Centre regarding the issue, stating the importance of the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, asked for a week to take notice of the matter on Monday.

As per information, the next hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place after two weeks.

A public Interest Litigation (PIL) was earlier filed by Congress leader Vikrant Chavan on the issue. Apart from the name and image of Modi, the petition sought the removal of images of national emblems and flags from the official website of the PM CARES Fund.

The petition states that displaying such images is a violation of the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

