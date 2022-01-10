New Delhi: Taking a strong note of the present surge of the pandemic, the Centre on Monday asked all States and UTs on the urgent need to upgrade healthcare equipment suggesting that the need for hospitalization may change rapidly.

During the second surge of Covid cases in the country, it was seen that the percentage of active cases that needed hospitalized care was in the range of 20-30 percent. In the present surge, 5-10 percent of active cases have needed the hospitalization so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore, the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly.

All States and UTs are advised to keep a daily watch on the situation of a total number of active cases, besides cases under home isolation, the number of hospitalized cases, along with cases on oxygen beds, ICU beds and on ventilator support," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter written to States and UTs. '

He further said that based on this monitoring, the requirement of health care workers (HCWs) and their availability, health facility-wise, must also be reviewed on a daily basis as was done during the second surge.

He said that a rise in Covid cases accompanied by an increase in positivity rate is being witnessed in various parts of the country.

"This rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta" in large geographies across the country. In this context, augmenting human resources, particularly health care workers (HCW) for Covid management assumes critical importance," said Bhushan.

The health secretary in his letter also suggested the States and UTs to utilize the service of final year MBBS students, interns, senior residents, junior residents as well as B Sc nursing students, M Sc nursing students among others.

"While various States and UTs have initiated steps for establishment of jumbo health facilities, field hospitals, temporary hospitals, etc. it must be appreciated that both infrastructure and human resources have their limitations. Therefore, it is important to conserve healthcare workers by initiating staggering wherever possible and by restricting elective procedures in the hospitals," said Bhushan.

He reiterated that it is also important to strictly follow the advisory for managing healthcare workers working in Covid and non-Covid areas health care facilities.

Bhushan further stressed the importance of earmarking different categories of beds in private clinical establishments for Covid care, in collaboration and active consultation with their management.

"It must also be ensured that the charges levied by such health facilities are reasonable and there is a mechanism to monitor and initiate action in instances of over-charging if any," Bhushan said.

