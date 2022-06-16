New Delhi: A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved an amount of Rs 1,043.23 crore to Rajasthan and Nagaland as a drought mitigation fund for 2021-22. A government official said the high-level committee approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland as these two states were severely affected by drought in 2021-22.

During the financial year 2021-22, the central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs 7,343.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF. This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the State.