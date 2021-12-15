New Delhi: Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across India, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday asked States and UTs to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

The states were urged to review and monitor the status of availability of equipment, technical and financial support for PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, liquid medical oxygen plants and medical gas pipeline system.

"Medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and its uninterrupted supply in sufficient quantity is of critical importance to tackle the pandemic," said Bhushan during an interaction with state surveillance officers and health officials.

The states and UTs were asked to review the status of equipment to ensure that the gap between the equipment and systems delivered to the districts and installed at the healthcare facilities is reduced to zero.

Bhushan pointed out that while equipment and systems have been sanctioned and delivered, in many states these have not been sent to the district healthcare facilities and when delivered, some have still not been functional.

State nodal officers were requested to streamline coordination with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), HLL Infratech Services Limited (HITES) and Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) for resolution of electricity-related and site-related issues for ensuing quick operationalization of the entire medical oxygen supply infrastructure supplied to them.

Health Minister said that a total of 3236 PSA plants have been installed in the country from various sources with a total commissioned oxygen capacity of 3783 MT. Moreover, 1,14,000 oxygen concentrators, are being provided to States under PM CARES. It was also pointed out to the States that ECRP-II funds have been sanctioned to them for the installation of 958 LMO storage tanks and medical gas pipeline system in 1374 hospitals.

States were advised to utilize these opportunities to enhance domestic oxygen production capacity and ensure the completion, installation and commissioning of medical gas pipelines in government hospitals expeditiously.