New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appealed to all the militant outfits in the Northeast to shun the path of violence and come for talks. "We appeal to all the militant organizations in Northeast to shun the path of violence and come for talks," said G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Days after repealing the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) from several places in the Northeastern region, the statement given by Reddy assumes much more significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the AFSPA will be repealed from Northeast in a phased manner.

"We will be happy to sit for talks with all the militant organizations of the region," said Reddy. He said that ever since the BJP government came to power, initiatives have been taken for the overall development of the Northeast. "We have withdrawn AFSPA from several places of the northeast as normalcy has returned in those places," said Reddy.

In a Gazette notification issued recently, the Home Ministry has repealed AFSPA from several places in Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. At present, AFSPA under which a geographical location is declared as a disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces is now fully applicable in 31 districts and partially in 12 districts of four states in the Northeast including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that following directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated the process for talks with Ulfa-I chief Paresh Barua. "We have taken several initiatives to promote tourism in the Northeast," said Reddy who heads the Tourism Ministry as well. According to Reddy, the tourism ministry has also identified 50 sites in the Northeast as "viewpoints."

"These sites are rich in biodiversity and their scenic beauty," said G Kamala Vardhana Rao, director-general of the Ministry of Tourism. Rao further said that several spots in the northeast have been identified under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) to develop tourism sustainability and harness pilgrimage tourism so that it directly affects and multiplies the employment generation and economic development. "The vision of this scheme is to rejuvenate the pilgrimages and spiritual experience of the tourists as well as preserve the soul of the pilgrimage/heritage city," he said.



Under the PRASHAD scheme, Parashuram Kund (Arunachal Pradesh), Kamakhya and Srikrishnaguru Sevashram, Nasatra (Assam), Charanthala Durga Temple-Babedpara, Nartiang Shakti Temple, Nongsawlia church-Sohra, Madan Air Nar Sacred Pool near Jowai (Meghalaya), Aizawl, Ailwang, Khawruliam and Lunglei-Serkawn (Mizoram), Cathedral of Kohima, Noksen Church, Mission compound, Aizuto, Molungkimong, Zunheboto mission compound and Vankhosung-Wokha (Nagaland), Yuksom (Sikkim) and Tripura Sundari (Tripura) in Northeast have been identified to promote pilgrimage tourism.