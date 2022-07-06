Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Ramlal Jat has said that the BJP government was pushing youth to “terrorism” through Agnipath, the short-term armed forces recruitment scheme. “The country will move towards terrorism. While MPs and MLAs get pension after being in their posts for one year, youth are being given a job for 4 years without any pension,” he said.

Jat said that the Centre was “creating militants” through the scheme. "The youth will understand this act of BJP, the public will also understand and will teach them a lesson through votes. As an opposition party, we will always oppose such schemes," he said. Pertinently, Jat on Monday demanded a law for public execution of those inciting religious sentiments in the backdrop of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28.

Also read: Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path: Cong leader Subodh Kant Sahay

The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death inside his shop by two men for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial statement about the Prophet. Rajasthan minister Lal said that had Sharma not made the statement, Kanhaiya Lal would have been alive. “BJP is trying to divide the country in the name of Mughals, British and killings in the name of religion. Everyone knows who benefited from this incident,” he said. He further accused the BJP of fomenting communal tensions to avoid scrutiny on real issues of unemployment and inflation.