New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday informed the Parliament that 40,738 ex-servicemen have been recruited in different central government departments and PSUs from 2014-2022. The statement comes amid a major debate over the recruitment of Agniveers in the government jobs after completion of their four years long term.

Bhatt said that reservation of ex-servicemen is available in Central Civil Services and Posts (CCS&P), Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs), Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Defence Security Corps (DSC).

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Bhatt said that there is 10 percent reservation in Group C, 20 percent in Group D, and 10 percent in all direct recruitment posts up to the level of the Assistant Commandment in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

He said that there is reservation in central public sector undertakings and public sector banks for ex-servicemen. "There is 14.5 percent reservation in all direct recruitment Group C posts and 24.5 percent in all direct recruitment Group D posts including 4.5 percent for disabled ex-servicemen and dependents of service personnel killed in action," Bhatt said. He said that there is 100 percent reservation in Defence Security Corps.