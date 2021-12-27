New Delhi: The Central government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the court's 17th December order that had stayed the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat's polls reserved for OBCs as there was no empirical data and had directed to re-notify those seats for general category.

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has filed the application contending that the order is depriving OBCs of their constitutionally guaranteed rights of political representations and will cause "great prejudice" to backward class citizens.

"Firstly, the persons belonging to OBC category are deprived of an opportunity to be elected to the elected positions through democratic process and fulfill the aspirations of not only the resident of OBC community but everyone as which helps development of leadership quality in such communities..... secondly, such inadequate representation or nonrepresentation deprives the voters belonging to OBCs to elect one amongst them to the elected offices," the Union government has contended.

"The upliftment of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes has been the utmost priority of the union government and any inadequate representation of OBCs in local self-government defeats the very object, intent and purpose of the very idea of de-centralization of power and taking governance to the grassroots level," read the application.

Centre has sought directions from the top court to defer the elections by 4 months asking the state to submit a report of the commission and hold elections accordingly.

The matter is likely to be heard on 3rd January after the court reopens from its vacation.