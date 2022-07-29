New Delhi: The Centre on Friday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The amended rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2022.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 592 (E) dated 21st July, 2022 'The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022'.

The amended Rules will be applicable w.e.f. 1st December, 2022," the official statement in this regard read. All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022, shall display the images provided by the government with the textual Health Warning as 'TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH' and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, shall display Image-2 with the textual Health Warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the above-mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, the official statement said. The existing specified health warning, as per the government data. - notified vide GSR 458(E) dated July 21, 2020, shall continue till November 30, 2022. (ANI)