New Delhi: The Central government has issued a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) to its security forces assigned to provide security to the VIPs and VVIPs, days after the shocking attack on former Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie.

Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12. The author was at the venue to give a lecture. “We keep reviewing the SOPs involving the security of VIPs and VVIPs. Following the recent incidents where the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was killed and a ghastly attack on Salman Rushdie, we have sent a fresh SOP to our officials,” said a top CRPF official to ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

Admitting the fact that providing security to the VIPs is a very crucial task, the official said the security agencies keep reviewing the security arrangements so that required security can be provided according to the need. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has directed to provide Z security to industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with ‘Z’ category VIP security protection.

An official privy to the development said that the decision to provide central security was taken following threat perception on Adani. CRPF will provide 'Z' security cover to Adani on a “payment basis” and will cost around Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry granted Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani a ‘Z+’ security protection against CRPF commandos in 2013. The Z security protective cover comprises a 22-member crew of well-trained security personnel. This is India’s third-highest degree of security.

The security cover in India is divided into six categories that include X, Y, Y plus, Z, Z plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group). Significantly, the Prime Minister and his immediate family are the only people who have access to the SPG.