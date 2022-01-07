New Delhi: The Central government on Friday denied reports that a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) called for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian army.



Taking a strong note of alleged social media reports, the Press Information Bureau's "Fact Check" team has termed such reports as fake.

At a time when the incident of a security breach related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy raised a widespread controversy, a social media video went viral which alleged that the CCS meeting on Thursday called for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian army.



"A tweet referring to a coral video claim that in a Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is fake. No such decision or meeting has taken place," the PIB Fact Check team said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has denied media reports that it has suggested to the Election Commission that Covid situation in the country is nothing to be worried about.

"Quoting some of the media reports, the health ministry said that such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading, and far from the truth," the ministry said in a statement.

It may be mentioned here that the health ministry in a meeting with the election commission on Thursday presented an overall global and domestic status of the spread of Covid19 as well as Omicron in the country.



In another clarification, the health ministry denied reports that approval for the Covaxin vaccine for the 15-18 years age group has been given despite WHO not having accorded Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to its use for 15-18 years age group.