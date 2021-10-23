New Delhi: In a bid to analyse the problems and concerns of ethnic minority communities in the Northeastern States, the Centre has commissioned a study to suggest policy perspectives and solutions to their problems. The development assumes significance as many ethnic communities in the region have expressed their concern following large scale immigration of people from the neighbouring countries which, quite often, led to the ethnic conflicts in this landlocked region.

Commissioned by North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), the study aims to develop measures that can address the concern of ethnic minorities. The study is being conducted by the Guwahati based Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD).

"A study on problems of ethnic minorities of Northeastern region has been commissioned by the NEC to analyse the problems of minor ethnic communities of the region and policy perspective thereon. The study is being conducted by OKDISCD," a government official said.

It may be mentioned here that NEC has already engaged the Central Institute for Indian Languages-Mysore, Tezpur University, Sikkim University and Itanagar based Rajiv Gandhi University for the preservation and promotion of 12 endangered languages of the northeastern region.

As many as 17 projects costing Rs 59.37 crore for backward blocks and 14 projects costing Rs 60.34 crore for backward communities, especially scheduled tribes of northeastern region have been sanctioned during 2020-21 under 30 percent budget component of NEC. The sanctioned projects aim at the overall development of the localities residing in the project areas.

"Several important measures have been taken by the government towards the upliftment of the tribal ethnic population of the region," the official said. A Parliamentary committee on home affairs in a report has also observed that various socio-economic hardships faced particularly by the Idu Mishimi Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, such as forced displacement led to their suicides.

The committee further said that the protection of these tribes is important as they represent the cultural heritage and diversity of the northeastern region. As per an estimate, there are around 220 ethnic communities in the northeast with 220 different dialects.

The hill states in the region are predominantly inhabited by native ethnic communities with a degree of diversity even within the ethnic groups. When contacted, the founder of Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) Suhas Chakma told ETV Bharat that the study should have been conducted by the government itself or by any of its affiliated organizations like the Niti Aayog.

"The study is a welcome step. But the question is whether this will be able to resolve the crisis of the ethnic communities?" said Chakma. Expressing his reservation over such a study, Chakma said that the whole debate remains concentrated on who is an outsider and who is an insider.

"The success of the study will also depend on the ability to speak the truth. Most of the time it is found that such studies are being conducted to appease certain group of communities," added Chakma.



Read: PM Modi meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers