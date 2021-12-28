New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday has identified 7,40,57,000 projected beneficiaries between the age group of 15-18 years for Covid-19 vaccination scheduled to start from January 3.

Similarly, 2,75,14,000 beneficiaries with comorbidities in the age group of 60 years and above have been identified for the 'precautionary dose' of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a letter sent to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has pointed out that for the vaccination of the people in the age group of 15-18 years, only Covaxin will be used for this purpose.

During the day, Bhushan also had a meeting with health secretaries of States and UTs. He said that National Covid19 vaccination drive continuously been guided by scientific evidence and global best practices.

"Keeping in view the recent global surge of Covid19 cases, detection of Omicron variant, it has been decided to further refine the scientific prioritisation and coverage of Covid19 vaccination," Bhushan said.

It has been decided that security personnel to be deployed in poll bound states will also be included in front line workers (FLW) groups for vaccination.

As per government statistics available with ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh has the highest projected population of 1,40,14,000 people in the age group of 15-18, followed by Bihar 83,46,000 and Maharashtra 60,63,000.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has has the highest projected population of 37,54,400 people too in the age group of 60 years and above with comorbidities, followed by Maharashtra 29,09,600 people and Tamil Nadu 20,83,800.

Also Read: Over 140.24 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt