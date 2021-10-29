New Delhi: The Central government extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to an official statement.

It may be recalled that Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor in December 2018.

Das, an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will have a tenure of three years, according to a decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

He retired as Economic Affairs secretary in 2020 and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

