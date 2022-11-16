New Delhi: The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been again extended by another three months, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry. The extension will come into effect from Tuesday, the order said. He was earlier given an extension in August this year.

"In continuation to office order dated 16.08.2022, the competent authority has concurred approval for Dr V G Somani, to continue to hold the charge of the post of Drugs Controller of (India) for a further period of three months w.e.f. 16.11.2022 or until further order, whichever is earlier," it said.

Dr Somani was appointed the DCGI for three years on August 14, 2019. The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), responsible for ensuring quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to approve new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)