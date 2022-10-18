New Delhi: Emphasizing the implementation of the Uniform Tourist Police Scheme at pan India level, the Ministry of Tourism in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is organizing a National Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals (DGs, IGs) of Police Department of all States and UTs in New Delhi on Wednesday. The conference will also focus on developing tourist specific policing with suitable roles and responsibilities and training aspects.

The conference will highlight providing a safer ecosystem to foreign and domestic tourists in and around tourist destinations, considering that safety and security is the first and foremost priority of any tourist. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the Chief-guest for the conference, while Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DONER G Kishan Reddy will also grace the event with his presence.

During the conference, the report on the ‘Tourist Police Scheme’ prepared by BPR&D will be deliberated. The ministry would also be sharing the findings and recommendations of the report with MHA, MOT, and representatives of State governments and UT administrations. “The idea of the conference is to develop a dedicated team of police personnel by states and UTs to work towards taking care of the requirements of the foreign and domestic tourists, their safety and security,” a government statement said.

The statement further stated the objective of the National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme is to bring the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Police Research & Development, and State Govts and UT administration on the same platform, so that they may work together in close coordination with the State and UT Police department and sensitize them about the specific requirements of the foreign and domestic tourists for effective implementation of Uniform Tourist Police Scheme at a pan-India level.

“This would change the safety and security related perception of India at a global level and will help in making India a must-visit destination around the globe,” the statement added.