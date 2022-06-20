Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's proposed foreign tour has been postponed after the Centre denied the permission. "My foreign tour has been deferred," Baghel told reporters on Sunday while leaving for Delhi where he will take part in the protests by Congress leaders against the repeated questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Agnipath scheme. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Singapore to meet investors and invite them to invest in Chhattisgarh. This would have been the second foreign visit of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after he visited America in the year 2020 from February 11 to 21.

