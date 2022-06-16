New Delhi: Amid the reports of petrol and diesel outlets running dry in states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in an official release clarified that "the production of petrol and diesel in the country is more than sufficient to take care of any demand surge." The unprecedented growth has created some temporary logistics issues at the local level and to tackle this, the ministry in an official release said that the oil firms have geared up to tackle these issues by increasing the stocks at the depots and terminals.

Read: Huge crowds at petrol pumps in Rajasthan as pumps go dry

Clarifying the issue, the ministry said it is a fact that at specific locations in some states, there has been a significant increase in demand for petrol and diesel, with an increase being as high as 50% during the first half of June 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. In particular, this has been noticed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, said a statement.

Citing the reason for this escalation in demand, the ministry said, "The increase in demand has been on account of the seasonal surge in demand due to agricultural activities, bulk buyers having shifted their purchases to retail outlets (Ros), and a substantial reduction in the sales by private marketing companies with their substantial volumes having shifted to PSU retail outlets." Simultaneously, as a result of a crackdown by the government on illegal bio-diesel sales, these volumes have also been added to the RO diesel sale.