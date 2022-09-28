Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country, TRS MLC K Kavitha has said. Kavitha, who celebrated Bathukamma at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday, said it is because of Rao that the Centre organised the festival in Delhi eight years after the formation of the state.

"Due to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's entry into the national politics, more and more political parties are getting to know about the culture and practices of Telangana," she said. "Things will shape up and change for good as the Telangana Chief Minister would enter into the national arena, where he most certainly is going to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country," Kavitha further said.

The former Lok Sabha member from Telangana further questioned why Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is worshipped in Gujarat with the Statue of Unity when in Telangana the "National Integration Day" is called as "Hyderabad Liberation Day" by the NDA government. (PTI)