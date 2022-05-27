New Delhi: The Centre on Friday cautioned citizens against some fraudulent websites that are duping them in the name of the PM-KUSUM scheme which provides subsidies on solar panels in rural areas, according to an official release.

“After the launch of the scheme, we have observed that some fraudulent websites have claimed to be the registration portal for the PM-KUSUM scheme,” said an official of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

According to officials, certain unauthorized websites are collecting money and information from the people interested in the scheme. In order to avoid any loss to the general public, the ministry had issued public notices in the past and advised the general public not to deposit any registration fee or share any personal information on such websites.

On receipt of complaints, action has also been taken against miscreants and several fake registration portals have been blocked, said, officials. In addition to fraudulent websites, WhatsApp and other means are also being used to mislead potential beneficiaries, they said.

Accordingly, the Ministry has advised those interested in the scheme to check the authenticity of the website before providing any personal information or depositing money. It further advised people not to click on any unverified or suspicious link received through WhatsApp or SMS which claims to be a registration portal for the scheme.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan scheme, under which subsidy is provided for the setting up of standalone solar pumps and for the solarization of agricultural pumps. Farmers can also install grid-connected solar power plants up to 2 MW. The scheme is being implemented by the designated departments of the state governments.