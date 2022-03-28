New Delhi: Accusing Trinamool Congress MLAs of "violently assaulting" its legislators in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, the BJP asserted that the Centre cannot remain a "mute spectator" to the state government "flouting" constitutional norms.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in West Bengal, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters at Parliament House Complex that criminal and anarchic elements have "hijacked" the constitutional machinery in the state. Ruling TMC and opposition BJP MLAs came to blows in the Assembly as chaos erupted after the latter demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Naqvi alleged that democratic normals are being "murdered" in Bengal under the patronage of the state government and Banerjee. BJP MLAs were physically attacked and their clothes torn in the Assembly, he alleged. People had given Banerjee the mandate in the 2021 polls to make amends for her government's mistakes but she has again let loose a reign of violence and anarchy, he said. To a question if the Centre could impose President's rule in the state, Naqvi said the government will not compete with Banerjee in flouting constitutional values but will not remain a "mute spectator" either.

(With agency inputs)