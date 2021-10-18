Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): If the Centre would provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee through a law, farmers' agitation against the farm laws can be resolved, said Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik. Stating that the farmers would not compromise on less than the MSP guarantee law, Malik said that it is the only thing that farmers need. "If the Central government provides MSP guarantee through the law then it can be resolved There is only one thing so why Centre is not fulfilling it? Farmers will not compromise on less than MSP," he opined. It may be recalled farmers have been protesting against the three newly-enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 nationwide since November 26, 2020.

