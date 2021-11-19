New Delhi: Reacting to the central government's decision to repeal three controversial farm laws, Janata Dal leader and Chief Minister of Bihar said that the government introduced the law and now withdrawing them after careful study and not under pressure from farmers.

Nitish Kumar said, "The PM has said everything in detail. It is the government's decision. Who are we to talk about that? The opposition is saying that the central government withdrew the law fearing the farmers' movement. Let me tell you, the job of the opposition is to make rhetoric."

Centre brought farm laws, and taking them back, says Nitish Kumar

He added that Union Agriculture Minister tried many times to find a solution by talking to the farmers, but after the meeting, no way could be found. From the very beginning, the farmers stick to their demand to withdraw the three contentious laws. They have also said that the movement would end only when the government scrap them.

