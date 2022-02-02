New Delhi: Being aware of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday held a discussion with the different State governments over accelerating Covid vaccination to the eligible adolescents of 15-18 years of age.

Health secretaries from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab among others were present in the meeting. A senior official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that all the State governments have been asked to accelerate vaccination to all eligible populations of different age groups.

"Special significance has been given to vaccination for adolescents," said the official.

Health secretary Bhushan also sent a letter to the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, and secretary (health and family welfare) of all States and UTs to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while so ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1st also receive in a time-bound manner.

Covid19 vaccination for 15-18 years age group started from January 3 and as of date, more than 4.66 crore doses have been administered in this age group resulting in the 1st dose coverage of 63 percent in a span of less than a month, Bhushan in his letter said.

"Timely completion of Covid19 vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. Hence, it is important that the coverage of 2nd dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at State and UT and similar review is undertaken at the district level as well," Bhushan said in his letter.

With a daily positivity rate of 9.26 percent, India registered 1,61,386 new cases in the last 24 hours.