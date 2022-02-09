New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to submit utilisation certificates so that funds can be allocated to polytechnics and ITIs in the state. In reply to a supplementary question by BJP member Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, the minister said: "The question that has been raised... relates to the fact that money has been allocated to polytechnics and ITIs in the state of Maharashtra. However, they have not been able to have that money released to them and the reason for that is very simple."

"There is a condition that the state government, that is responsible for the day-to-day administration of these institutions, have to submit a utilisation certificate. As long as those utilisation certificates are not submitted, no release can be made under the government of India rules," he added. Sahasrabuddhe sought to know the reasons for their inability to provide the utilisation certificates.

"Are there any allegations of maladministration and corruption which is rampant in Maharashtra? I would like to know whether there are any allegations pertaining to corruption and maladministration in Maharashtra," Sahasrabuddhe asked. To this, Chandrasekhar said it is certainly a matter of concern that utilisation certificates have not been provided because these relate to education and skilling institutions that affect the lives of youth.

"So, if the member has any information relating to reasons why these utilisation certificates are not forthcoming, I would invite him to submit the same to me and I would look into it," he added. While asking his supplementary question, Shiv Sena member Anil Desai objected, saying that "the blatant accusations on the Maharashtra government are absolutely not tenable and are not accepted." Responding to this, the minister said: "Sir, the honourable member is agitated about something that I do not think he should be agitated about... I would, through you, request the member to ask the government of Maharashtra to submit the utilisation certificates so that the funding can be released."

In a written reply, it was informed that the Directorate General of Training under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship oversees Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) which are regulated by National Council of Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Polytechnic and engineering colleges are under the aegis of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and are regulated by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

However, the day-to-day administration of ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges is the responsibility of state governments. ITIs award certificates of vocational/skill training for up to two years duration. While polytechnic colleges impart diploma courses of technical education of three years' duration, engineering colleges impart degree courses on technical education of four years' duration.

