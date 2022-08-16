New Delhi: Admitting the fact that many state governments registered lower utilisation of central funds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked states to enhance their performance and expeditiously seek funds from the centre for speedy implementation of health schemes.

Interacting with health ministers of States and UTs to review the implementation of flagship schemes including the national health mission (NHM), and various projects under the emergency Covid response package (ECRP-II), Mandaviya said that various flexibilities have been extended to States for timely utilisation of the funds and creation of health infrastructure under the packages and flagship programmes.

"Funds under ECRP-II need to be utilized soon as the package is available till December 2022," he said. Mandaviya said that the pandemic has taught to invest in critical care infrastructure in every district and block. He assured that the Government of India is committed to supporting States and UTs in their efforts toward providing accessible, affordable, quality and equitable public healthcare services to the citizens.

"Government of India has been working in the spirit of cooperative and collaborative federalism with States and UTs for creating, expanding and strengthening a multi-tier health infrastructure network across the country," said Mandaviya.

The health minister urged the State health ministers to personally review the fund's utilisation on a regular basis and ensuring that no funds remain unutilized. He also urged the States to regularly update the portal of the Union Health Ministry indicating the physical and financial progress of health infrastructure schemes.

During his meeting with States and UT representatives, Mandaviya also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and 15th Finance Commission grants among others. Reviewing the progress of the national Covid19 vaccination campaign with a specific focus in precaution dose under Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav, the health minister also urged the States and UTs to accelerate coverage of precaution rose among populations aged 18 years and above which started on July 15 for 75 days till September 30.

Mandaviya also advised the States to widely publicise the availability of heterologous precaution doses of the CorBEvax vaccine.

"Vaccination camps should be organised at public places like bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools and colleges, religious yatra routes, religious places etc to increase the uptake of precaution dose among the eligible beneficiaries," said Mandaviya. As per government data, 12.36 crore precaution doses have been administered to date.

States and UTs were also advised to ensure that all vaccine doses are utilised on the basis of the FEFO (First Expiry First Out) principle of avoiding the expiry of the vaccines. "Vaccines are previous national resources and states need to ensure that not even a single dose expires, through meticulous planning and regular review," said Mandaviya.

The India Covid19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Packages: Phase II (ECRP II package) amounting to Rs 23,123 crore was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 8, last year. The aim is to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development including for paediatric care and with measurable outcomes.