Bhopal: The Central government has given its approval to change the names of three more places of Madhya Pradesh are Hoshangabad, Babai, and Shivpuri which have religious and historical importance. The Madhya Pradesh government had sent a proposal to change these three names to the central government, which was stalled for a long time.

According to the central government's approval, Hoshangabad will be known as Narmadapuram. Babai will now be known as Makhan Nagar by the name of the famous poet and journalist Makhanlal Chaturvedi. The name of Shivpuri which is associated with the Kundeshwar temple will now be Kundeshwar Dham.

After the approval on changing the names of these three places, the state government will take further action. Earlier, the division was created by separating three districts from the Bhopal division was named the Narmada Puram division. The division includes Hoshangabad, Harda, and Betul districts. The division was formally bifurcated on August 27, 2008, although efforts were on to change the name of the Hoshangabad district before also.

No Objection Certificate(NOC), however, is required to change the name according to the guidelines of the Central Government, to change the name of any city, town, or village, the State Government has to obtain a NOC from the Central Government. After this, the central government will seek a report about this from its three major departments Intelligence Bureau, Geographical Survey of India, and Earth Science. Upon receiving the report, the Central Government gives its permission to proceed with the proposal.

Recently, Habibganj station of Bhopal was renamed Rani Kamalapati, the name of Tony Vidhan Sabha has been changed from Minto Hall to Kushabhau Thackeray. Many BJP leaders including Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been demanding the renaming of Bhopal's Idgah Hills to Guru Nanak Tekri and also to change the name of Halali Dam, Islam Nagar, Lalghati, Halalpur bus stand.

Who was Makhanlal Chaturvedi?

Poet Makhanlal Chaturvedi, who made his image as India's leading poet, writer, and journalist, was born on April 4, 1889, in Tehsil Babai of Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. Makhanlal Chaturvedi became a teacher in the school only when he was 16 years old. He started teaching in a school from 1906 to 1910. After teaching for a few days, Chaturvedi started to look at the work of editors in national magazines. He started editing the national monthly magazine Prabha and Karmaveer in 1913.