New Delhi: Aware of the fact that construction of centrally approved All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) projects in several states has crossed its actual timeline, the central government has asked five State governments to complete the projects within the new extended deadline. In a recent communication sent to Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana, the Union Health Ministry has asked the particular state governments to complete the entire work for the construction of AIIMS within the extended deadline.

“All the state governments have been asked to complete the construction work at the earliest...all the State governments have been asked to give topmost priority to complete their approved project,” a senior official in the health ministry told ETV Bharat on Monday. According to the government statistics, AIIMS in Guwahati (Assam) has got an extended timeline of September 22 after it missed its actual timeline of April 2021.

With a total fund allocation of Rs 1,123 crore, the Union Cabinet approved Guwahati AIIMS in 2017 and set April 2021 as the deadline to complete the project. “The work is still going on with 62 per cent physical progress so far. The government has released an amount of Rs 527.53 crore for AIIMS-Guwahati,” the official said.

Bilaspur AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh which was supposed to be completed by December 2021, got a new timeline of June 2022 to complete the project. An amount of Rs 1,471.04 was approved for the project. Similarly, Madurai AIIMS in Tamil Nadu which was supposed to be completed by September 2022, got another timeline of October 2026. Following cost escalation, the Madurai project now costs Rs 1,977.80 crore against its actual allocated fund of Rs 1,264 crore.

Following the approval of the Madurai project in 2018, pre-investment work is in progress. The official said that a loan agreement has been signed between the government of India and government of Japan. The process to engage Project Management Consultant (PMC) is underway. Deoghar AIIMS in Jharkhand was approved in 2018 with a deadline of February 2022 to complete the project. With 70 per cent work done, Deoghar AIIMS got a June 22 deadline. It got an approval of Rs 1103 crore.

AIIMS Bibinagar (Telangana) was supposed to be completed by September 2022 with an approved cost of Rs 1028 crore but got an extended timeline of November 2023. As per the project status report, pre-investment work is in progress for Bibinagar AIIMS. Executing agency for the main work has also been appointed. Master plan finalised. Tender for main construction work is under evaluation for Bibinagar AIIMS, the status report said.

It is worth mentioning that these AIIMS projects are among 16 such projects approved by the central government under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The health ministry has noted that progress of most of the projects in 16 new AIIMS has been at different stages. “We are tracking the progress of the various projects in 16 new AIIMS so that all the packages under the construction activities achieve a 100 per cent mark within the envisaged timeframe,” the official said.

In some AIIMS where the construction work is not complete, the MBBS classes are running from temporary campuses. “We are making all efforts so that the education of the MBBS students does not suffer in the absence of adequate infrastructure and facilities. We are taking stock of the progress regularly in the new AIIMS so that the temporary infrastructure in good condition is available for conducting theory and practical classes in the Institutes,” the official said.

Also read: Lung cancer: Patna AIIMS new treatment technique, prevention tips