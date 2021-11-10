Agartala: The National Health Authority congratulated Tripura Health Department for achieving 100 per cent in public grievance redressal in the months of July and September and 95 per cent in the month of August.

Dr Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in a letter to Dr Smriti Shankar Nath, CEO of State Health Authority, said that timely redressal and quality closure of grievances not only improves beneficiary experience but also helps in building trust and confidence of the community.

Expressing his appreciation for the exemplary performance, Dr Aggarwal wrote, "With 100 per cent of quality closure of grievances ..., Tripura has achieved a unique accomplishment in the country."