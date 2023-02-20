Delhi/Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the youths attending the employment fair at Uttarakhand through video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our government has created an opportunity for those enterprising youths, who want to excel in different business sectors. Thereby the Central government has been creating job avenues for lakhs of youths in the state.

In the BJP-ruled states, efforts are being made for the employment generation." PM Modi further said, "We are striving in that direction whether it was the Central government or the BJP government in Uttarakhand to find out ways for youth so that they can become self-reliant as per the area of their interest and skills."

Read: Our govt re-imagined, re-invented every single element of governance: Modi

The Central government gave away appointment letters to lakhs of youths in the country in the past several months. In the BJP-ruled states as well as Union Territories, largescale employment options are being created at the local level. We have to change the mindset that jobs are not available at the local level. Youths from Uttarakhand leaving their state to seek a job in another state have now become a myth. They are being employed in their state, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said, "We are focusing on youths of the country becoming self-employed. Instead of seeking jobs in government sectors, youths are asked to move ahead by availing of the opportunities provided by the Central and state governments. Uttarakhand has been seeing a lot of changes in the field of infrastructure development. It will help youths to travel to far-flung areas of the state in connection with their business."