New Delhi: The Central government on Monday allowed the prisons department of the States and Union Territories to perform the Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the declaration through a notification under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 aiming to deliver various benefits and facilities to prison inmates to which they are entitled, such as correctional reform measures, health, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives and legal aid.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs having been authorized by the Central Government to notify under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 read with sub-clause (ii) of clause (b) of sub-section 4 of Section 4 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the performance of Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates on a voluntary basis using Yes/No authentication facility, inter-alia, for delivery of various benefits/facilities to which they are entitled, such as correctional reform measures, health, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives, legal aid, etc., hereby notifies that the Prisons Department of the States/Union Territories is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates," mentions the notification.

In the notification, the MHA also pointed out that the Prison authorities of the States and Union Territories shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to the use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central government." In November last year, the MHA had also written to all the States and UTs and mentioned "Since Aadhaar enrolment is done on the basis of valid supporting documents, as a special measure for prison inmates, UIDAI has agreed to accept the 'Prisoner Induction Document (PID) as a valid document for such enrolments."

"The PID can be generated from the ePrison module (sample copy attached) and when authenticated by the authorised Prison Officer with his signatures and seal, it will be accepted by the UIDAI as a valid document for enrolment/update of Aadhaar," the MHA letter stated.

It had also requested "to make use of this special dispensation made available by the UIDAI and facilitate enrolment and updation of Aadhaar for prison inmates."

"As part of this initiative, the Head of Prisons Department of the State/UT may chalk out a plan for conducting enrolment/update camps in all prisons of the State/UT and coordinate with the local UIDAI regional office in this regard, who will facilitate in organizing such camps in the jail premises," it pointed. (ANI)