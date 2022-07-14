New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that people across the country can be immunised with Sputnik V as a 'precaution dose'. "Beneficiaries who have received two doses of Sputnik V vaccine, may be administered precaution dose using Sputnik V (component I) in private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) after completion of 9 months or 39 weeks," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter dashed to all state governments and UTs.

Uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5 percent of those who are due for it. Bhushan in the letter suggested that to increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine by the due beneficiaries, availabilities of Sputnik V vaccine and functionality of private CVCs may be ensured. "Private CVCs, which were providing Sputnik V vaccine, may reach out to the due beneficiaries to receive the due doses," Bhushan said.

Also read: Sputnik V agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi; quantity yet to be decided: Kejriwal

In another letter to states and UTs, Bhushan cautioned them regarding monkeypox disease. As reported by World Health Organisation (WHO), from January 1 till June this year, a total of 3,413 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries and territories. "As Covid19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, it is vital we remain aware and alert about other public health threats and proactively prepare ourselves to tackle them," Bhushan said in his letter. Asserting that Centre is always ready to support the States and UTs, Bhushan said that all the States should take adequate and effective steps to control the situation.