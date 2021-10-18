New Delhi: The Central government is striving to transform Jammu and Kashmir from 'terror capital to tourism capital', asserted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. He lambasted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for terming civilian killings in the Union Territory a planned conspiracy

Chugh further stated that the government is committed to the safety, security of life and property of the people of Kashmir. They have started a new era of development in Union Territory, but Farooq Abdullah did not recall his tenure as a Chief Minister.

"The world knows what Kashmiris go through and the impact of China and Pakistan in the Union Territory. Not a single killer will be spared of the civilian killings that have taken place. The Centre will not allow these terrorists to succeed," he said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that the recent civilian killings in the Union Territory are unfortunate and termed it a 'conspiracy to defame Kashmiris'. "The killing of innocent people is unfortunate. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris," he said.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two attacks by militants in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. Meanwhile, the security forces in the Union Territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 militants have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the militants after the civilian killings.

