New Delhi: On Tuesday, Union Minister for State of home affairs Nityanand Rai said that the central government is trying to fix border disputes between Assam and four more states in the Northeast so that none of the states has any border disputes.

MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel asked a question in Lok Sabha to which Nityanand Rai replied that the issue is evolving by democratic claims on areas between Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Mizoram, and Assam-Meghalaya.

Nityanand Rai also said, "As per available information, there are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counterclaims over territories between Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Mizoram. The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-state disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned and that the Central Government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding,"