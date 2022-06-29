New Delhi: With the water level of two major rivers in Assam including Buridehing and Brahmaputra flowing above the danger level mark, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an orange warning in the State. Similarly, an orange alert has been issued in Bihar as well.

According to the CWC, Buridehing in Tinsukia district and Brahmaputra in Sonitpur and Jorhat district are flowing above the danger level mark. "However, the water level of Barak at Annapurnaghat, Kushiyara at Karimganj, and Beki at Beki road bridge are steady and the water level of Kopili, and Barak at Badarpurghat are falling," the CWC said.

A similar, situation has been found in Bihar. Water level of Mahananda at Chargharia, Parman at Araria, Mahananda at Dhengraghat, Kamalaban at Jhanjharpur and Kosi at Birpur are also rising, the CWC said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam and all other northeast states in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is also predicted at isolated places in East Uttar Pradesh.

Reports compiled by the Disaster Management Division of the Union Home Ministry, 2389 villages in Assam from 28 districts were affected by floods in the last 24 hours. At least, 2492913 people were also affected and five have lost their lives. According to the report, 139 people lost their lives in Assam due to floods and landslides in the current monsoon season till date.

The report further said that several people have also lost their lives during the current monsoon season in States like Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh due to floods, landslides, lightning, and other reasons. As many as 163 people in Himachal Pradesh have lost their lives in the current monsoon, 60 died in Maharashtra, 36 in Meghalaya, 46 in Bihar, and 36 in Gujarat.