Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A three-member Central team comprising two officials from Varanasi on Monday conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the underconstruction Phulwaria-Lahartara four-lane approach at Imaliyaghat. The cracks have developed on the approach road of the under-construction four-lane highway in the Varuna area of Varanasi.

The Central team comprising local officials stayed at the spot for an hour on Monday to find out the shortcomings, which led to the development of cracks or erosion of soil from underneath the approach road of the highway at Imaliyaghat. Rakesh Singh, joint project director of the Setu Nigam, Ravi Dutta, General Manager, Quality Control, and Santraj, Chief Project Manager, along with two local officials, conducted the spot survey of the highway. Officials during the inspection found that boulders or other reinforcement material were not used by the side of the highway to stop the erosion of the soil. Besides, the concrete wall was also not erected for checking the erosion of the soil.

The Joint Project Director of the Setu Nigam Rakesh Singh, said, "We have been focusing on the technical aspect while inspecting the approach road. Prima facie it appears to be a case of soil erosion due to rain and flooding of the region. Whosoever will be responsible for the negligence will be taken to task."

The project has received much significance because the laying of a highway is underway in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency. "Hence, the project has been underway on a war-footing basis so that people don't suffer. The soil will be taken out one metre below the surface of the highway for testing its quality. The team will be visiting for this purpose. Besides, the findings of the inquiry report will be forwarded to the government for perusal soon," added Singh.