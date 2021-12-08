Kolkata: As per the latest statistical records released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade - the statistical-compilation entity under the Union Commerce Ministry - only 12 Industrial Enterprises Memorandum (IEMs) have been filed in West Bengal. This figure amounts to just two percent of the national figure of 594. The statistics were recorded from January 2021 to September 2021.

The report further shows an even more alarming picture in terms of the total value of these IEMs in West Bengal. As per the statistics, during the period under review, the total value of these 12 IEMs stand at just Rs 1,483 crore, which is just 0.54 percent of the national figure of Rs 2,70,950 crore.

According to economists, for the second statistics it is clear that the average value of investment per investment proposal in West Bengal is extremely low. Their contention is true when the figures for West Bengal are compared to that of its neighboring state of Odisha. In the case of Odisha, from January 2021 to September 2021 only 10 IEMs have been filed, which is even lesser than that of West Bengal. However, during the period under review, the total value of these 10 IEMs stood at Rs 57,869 crore. This proves that in the case of Odisha, the average value of investment per investment proposal is much higher than that of West Bengal.

As per the central statistics, Gujarat is way ahead of other Indian states in both these parameters. During the period under review, at total of 80 IEMs entailing a total investment of Rs 97,555 crore have been filed in Gujarat.

Professor of economics, Santanu Basu told ETV Bharat that before making any investment in any part of the country, the investor concerned always does his or her own homework and accordingly develops perception of the investment opportunity in the state. “Unfortunately, the West Bengal government has not taken any positive initiative to develop investors’ confidence. Inviting investors to West Bengal might prompt them to attend industrial seminars but will never prompt them to invest. Actually, West Bengal does not have any transparent industrial policy and its result has been reflected in the central statistics,” Basu said.

Sujay Basu, Vice-President of a multinational company, also told ETV Bharat that West Bengal’s policies on land acquisition, special economic zones and more importantly, the unnecessary political interference had been the main reasons behind this lack of investors’ confidence. “The state government should initiate removing these administrative, political and policy-oriented hurdles and the state’s existing industrialists should make a definite attempt to market the state to national and international investors,” he said.

Also read: Per-capita availability of power in West Bengal much lower than national average