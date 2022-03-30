Chandigarh: Amid opposition by the political parties in Punjab, the central government has issued a notification over bringing the service conditions of the employees in Chandigarh UT under the purview of the government of India effective from April 1, 2022. As per the notification, the retirement age of the employees in the UT has been enhanced from 58 to 60, even as other benefits of the central government have been extended.

The notification comes three days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central government rules will be applicable to the Chandigarh employees. The move however has been criticized by the political parties in the state which see it as a dilution of Punjab's powers over Chandigarh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also raised his voice against the decision.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said that Punjab was being looted by the Centre and robbed of its rights. BJP leaders in Punjab however issued a calculated statement saying that "Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and no one will lose it". Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that "no part of any state was being lost from Chandigarh but it was a fact that Chandigarh itself was a Union Territory".

Conclusion: Service conditions of Chandigarh UT employees to be aligned to central civil services: Shah