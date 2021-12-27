Chennai: A central team has arrived in Chennai on Sunday night as per a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy multi disciplinary medical teams to states that are most vulnerable to Omicron.

At a meeting held recently, the Centre decided to send multi disciplinary medical teams to 10 states, including Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai team comprises central health experts Dr. Vinita, Dr. Barbasa, Santosh Kumar and Dinesh Babu. They will stay in Tamil Nadu for three days and hold discussions with state health officials about steps to contain the spread of corona virus infections in the state

The team is scheduled to visit various places, including Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. They will examine various structural facilities in Tamil Nadu, including treatment, testing, ventilator facilities and medical oxygen availability for Omicron infection and submit a report to the central government.

Also read: Home isolation, 8-day exit test for all int'l passengers in TN