New Delhi: In all, 37 New High Court judges have been appointed by the Central government. This is in continuation of the appointment of 26 High Court judges in various High Courts on Friday. With the notification of the appointments of another 11 High Court judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the government this year i.e; 2022, so far 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country have been made thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016. Last year i.e; in 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to nine appointments in the Supreme Court. Thus, the entire appointment process in the higher judiciary has been put on a fast track.

"The executive has a larger responsibility and without the proactive role of the government, it is difficult for the judiciary to perform in isolation. I have a clear-cut role to play as a bridge between the executive and judiciary," said Union Minister for Law Kiren Rijju while addressing the Independence Day celebrations.

While speaking at the Independence Day celebrations where CJI NV Ramana was the chief guest, Kiren Rijju said, "No country has judges with work overload like our country. Judges here dispose of more than 40-50 cases a day." The Union Minister also expressed his helplessness over being held accountable for the pendency of cases and said that he can take advantage of his seat and make statements but he "dare not cross my Lakshman Rekha ever". "There is nothing wrong in someone holding a constitutional post fighting for its independence. Some times you have to understand the story on the other side of the fence," said Rijju.