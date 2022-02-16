New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will make an announcement related to welfare incentives for notified nomadic and sub-nomadic tribal community on Wednesday. These welfare scheme will be pertaining to free coaching classes to job aspirants belonging to these marginalized sections of the society, health insurance cover and housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Members belonging to notified nomadic and sub-nomadic tribal community who are preparing for the competitive examinations will be given quality coaching free of cost by the Union Ministry. Besides, financial assistance will be extended to these tribal community for the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. They will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroygya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

According to an official statement, under the scheme, nearly 6250 students from these nomadic tribal community will get access to quality coaching free of cost for the next five years. The Central government's Rs 50 crore expenditure will be incurred for providing free coaching classes to these students. Whereas, altogether 4,44,550 families belonging to notified nomadic and sub nomadic tribal community will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroygya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for the coming five years; for which also Rs 50 crore has been earmarked.

Similarly, nearly 4200 houses will constructed under the the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, for these nomadic tribal community. Besides, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) the Union government will create job avenues for these marginalized people. These notified nomadic tribal community eke out their livelihood from forests and pastures and also stay in makeshift housing facilities.

PTI