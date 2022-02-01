Dehradun: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget 2022 on Tuesday in which the central government has focused on the development of areas adjoining the international borders in North India.

The central government announced 'Vibrant Village scheme' for the development of marginal villages. Although the figures in the budget for the scheme are not revealed, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the border villages have been deprived of development which is the reason why the villages in the northern border region will be brought under the 'Vibrant Village' scheme.

The scheme will provide basic facilities like housing, construction of tourist centers, roads, electricity, health, and education in the villages. The government will provide an additional budget for the scheme along with all the other schemes underway for the border region development.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government had identified 100 villages in 11 blocks adjacent to China under the International Border Development Program to stop the migration from borders and to create employment opportunities for youths. The marginal villages of Uttarakhand are still deprived of basic facilities like network, electricity, water, and roads.

