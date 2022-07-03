Mumbai (Maharashtra): Hindu Federation President Anand Dave will seek police protection on Monday in the backdrop of the death of Umesh Kolhe who was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against.

As per sources, Dave will seek police protection from Mumbai Police's Special Branch on Monday. Kolhe, a chemist from Amravati, was killed on June 21 when he was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop at around 10 pm. The MHA on Saturday tweeted noting that the investigation related to the murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe on June 21 has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far. DCP Amravati said that during the investigation, the police found that 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and he was killed because of the post. The matter was similar to the Udaipur case in which a tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded on June 28 in broad daylight by two men. He was killed after he posted on his social media handle in support of Nupur Sharma.