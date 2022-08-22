Nuh (Haryana): Once again putting the Narendra Modi Government in a spot, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Sunday that the Central agencies should not be misused adding that action is being taken only against a selected few people.

"The three Central agencies should not be misused. Action is being taken against some selected persons," said Malik. His comment comes at a time when a political slugfest is going on over the CBI's actions against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding alleged corruption in relation to the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Speaking to reporters at an event in the Kira village Malik further alleged that there are people in the BJP also against whom investigation should start and if required he should also be probed. "It's not that there are no people in the BJP who should be investigated. I can give 10 such names. Start investigation against all of them, start a probe against me also if needed," said Malik.

Also read: 'If MSP law is not made, farmers will be on a warpath': Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik

Lashing out against the Centre over the MSP issue, Malik said that the Government was not being honest with farmers adding that if MSP is not implemented and legal status is not provided to it, then a "fight" over the issue will begin.

"The farmer cannot be defeated or intimidated. The farmer is already a 'fakir' and will get his right of legal guarantee on MSP at any cost," said Malik. Referring to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, Malik said that the Prime Minister took the matter lightly adding that by the time he apologised and withdrew the farm laws the damage was done.

" The PM took the matter lightly. I told him that the agitating farmers will only leave when you will leave. Eventually, he withdrew the farm laws and apologized but by that time it was too late," said Malik.