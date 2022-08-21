Chandigarh: Central intelligence agencies have sent a list of 10 political leaders of Punjab to the DGP of the state who are likely to be targeted by terrorists and gangsters. According to sources in the state administration, the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has been asked to look into their security arrangements.

They further revealed that four Congress leaders named in the list have been described to be highly at risk. Sources said that the Congress leaders are former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Minister Gurkirat Kotli, Vijayinder Singla and former MLA Parminder Pinky.

It is noteworthy that Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in the Mansa district on May 29, a day after the State Government withdrew his security. Soon after coming to power in Punjab, the AAP Government reduced the security cover of VIPs in the state. The security cover of Moosewala was also reduced. However, on May 29, when he was murdered, the singer did not take the two gunmen allotted to him.