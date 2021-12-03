Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to take over five important drug related cases from the anti-narcotics squad of Maharashtra government. I this regard, the Director General of NCB has written a letter to Director General of State stating the cases should be handed over to the NCB as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik has slammed Amit Shah for interfering in state issues. Malik has slammed the central government and the NCB and said the state's anti-narcotics department has done more than the NCB. Malik has also alleged that the NCB is trying to launder money through five related cases.

Mallik also tweeted, "Motive and intention of NCB upon reading this letter appears questionable ? Why are they trying to infringe upon the rights of the state government when there is no provision in the NDPS act to do so ? Is there an ulterior motive ? NCB must answer the citizens of India."